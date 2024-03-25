x
Vishwak Sen's Mass Banger "Motha" releases on Holi

Vishwak Sen’s Mass Banger “Motha” releases on Holi

Published on March 25, 2024

Vishwak Sen’s Mass Banger “Motha” releases on Holi

On the auspicious day of Holi, Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen has released a mass special song from his upcoming gangster flick, Gangs of Godavari. Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his versatility in composing bangers, has come up with this massy number, “Motha” for the album. His melody “Suttamla Soosi” has already become a viral hit with almost 50 Million views on YouTube.

This special song with the infectious energy is set to add itself to his long list of energetic hits. Lyrics by popular and Oscar winning song writer Chandrabose, who is known as a specialist of special mass numbers has written lyrics for the song. MM Manasi crooned the song in a sensual way. Ayesha Khan is set to burn the screens with her sensuous looks and sharp dance moves in the song along with Vishwak Sen.

Writer-director Krishna Chaitanya is directing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri are co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it. Neha Sshetty is playing the leading lady role and Anjali is playing an important role. Movie is releasing worldwide on 17th May 2024.

