Allu Arjun off to Dubai

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has been working without breaks on his next film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor took a small break from work and flew to Dubai along with his family members. The Icon Star will participate in the inauguration of his wax statue in Madame Tussauds Museum, Dubai. The event will take place on March 28th at 8 PM. Allu Arjun will holiday with his family before participating in the event. Allu Arjun is the first South Indian actor to have 25 million followers on Instagram and this is a rare achievement.

Soon after his return, Allu Arjun will get back to work and he will shoot for Pushpa: The Rule. This Sukumar directorial is one of the most awaited Indian films this year. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 25th release and has Rashmika, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya playing other prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.