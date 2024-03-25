x
Madhuramu Kadha from Family Star: Classy Number

Madhuramu Kadha from Family Star: Classy Number

Published on March 25, 2024

Madhuramu Kadha from Family Star: Classy Number

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Family Star is gearing up for summer release and is carrying good expectations. The third single ‘Madhuramu Kadha’ is out now and it is a classy song loaded with impressive montage shots. The chemistry between Vijay and Mrunal is the major USP of this class number. Gopi Sundar delivers one more impressive melody and Srimani’s lyrics are catchy. Shot in multiple locations, Madhuramu Kadha is one more decent number from the album. Shreya Ghoshal adds life for the sweet melody.

Family Star is a family entertainer and is aiming for April 5th release. The shooting portions are completed and the post-production works are in the final stages. Dil Raju is the producer of Family Star. Parasuram directed this family entertainer and this is the second combo of Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda after a super hit like Geetha Govindam.

