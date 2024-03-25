Spread the love

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Sukumar and Ram Charan will reunite once again after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The big announcement will be made on Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27th and the film will roll post-summer next year after Charan and Sukumar complete their current projects. We have some interesting update about the film. Sukumar has picked up one more rustic entertainer for Ram Charan and it will be an interesting one. The film will also have loads of entertainment and is a native, rural-based film. Charan will also undergo transformation for the role.

The scripting is happening currently and Sukumar is expected to lock the final script by the end of this year. The cast, crew will be finalised once the script gets locked. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project and Devi Sri Prasad will score the music. Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer and he will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s untitled film.