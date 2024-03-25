x
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Home > Movie News > One more Rustic entertainer for Ram Charan

One more Rustic entertainer for Ram Charan

One more Rustic entertainer for Ram Charan

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Sukumar and Ram Charan will reunite once again after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The big announcement will be made on Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27th and the film will roll post-summer next year after Charan and Sukumar complete their current projects. We have some interesting update about the film. Sukumar has picked up one more rustic entertainer for Ram Charan and it will be an interesting one. The film will also have loads of entertainment and is a native, rural-based film. Charan will also undergo transformation for the role.

The scripting is happening currently and Sukumar is expected to lock the final script by the end of this year. The cast, crew will be finalised once the script gets locked. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project and Devi Sri Prasad will score the music. Ram Charan is currently shooting for Game Changer and he will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s untitled film.

