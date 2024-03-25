Samantha in Pushpa: The Rule?

Spread the love

Samantha has done a special number ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise and the special song was a smashing hit. Samantha even has been presented in the most glamorous way by Sukumar in the spicy number. There are rumors that Pushpa: The Rule will have a special song and the makers have roped in Samantha for the role. As of now, the discussions are on but nothing has been finalized yet. Sukumar is keen to rope in Samantha either for a special song or for a cameo. The team will finalize things at the earliest and Samantha will be approached as per the update.

Samantha is on a break and is recovering from Myositis. The actress is yet to announce her next film or web-series. Samantha is quite active on social media and she is attending events, endorsing top brands. There is a huge requirement for actresses in South and Indian cinema. Samantha is in plans to make a strong comeback and she has been waiting for the right script. Samantha’s last film Shaakuntalam bombed badly at the box-office.