x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Samantha in Pushpa: The Rule?

Samantha in Pushpa: The Rule?

Published on March 25, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family
image
Devara Success Celebrations
image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN

Samantha in Pushpa: The Rule?

Spread the love

Samantha has done a special number ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise and the special song was a smashing hit. Samantha even has been presented in the most glamorous way by Sukumar in the spicy number. There are rumors that Pushpa: The Rule will have a special song and the makers have roped in Samantha for the role. As of now, the discussions are on but nothing has been finalized yet. Sukumar is keen to rope in Samantha either for a special song or for a cameo. The team will finalize things at the earliest and Samantha will be approached as per the update.

Samantha is on a break and is recovering from Myositis. The actress is yet to announce her next film or web-series. Samantha is quite active on social media and she is attending events, endorsing top brands. There is a huge requirement for actresses in South and Indian cinema. Samantha is in plans to make a strong comeback and she has been waiting for the right script. Samantha’s last film Shaakuntalam bombed badly at the box-office.

Next One more Rustic entertainer for Ram Charan Previous Kamal Haasan about his upcoming lineup of Films
else

TRENDING

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family

Latest

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family
image
Devara Success Celebrations
image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit