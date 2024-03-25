Kamal Haasan about his upcoming lineup of Films

Spread the love

The supersuccess of Vikram gave a huge boost for Kamal Haasan as an actor. He is quite active and is producing a series of films. During an interaction, Kamal revealed the lineup of his films. He is done with the shoot of Indian 2 and Indian 3. The post-production work of Indian 2 is happening currently and the film releases this year. Kamal said that the post-production work of Indian 3 will commence soon after the release of Indian 2.

Kamal also said that he has done a guest role in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and the film releases this year. Kamal has taken a short break from work for Tamil Nadu Parliament elections and he will resume the shoot of Thug Life after the elections. Mani Ratnam is the director of this high voltage actioner and Thug Life releases next year. Apart from these, he has a bunch of projects in discussion stages.