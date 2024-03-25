x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Kamal Haasan about his upcoming lineup of Films

Kamal Haasan about his upcoming lineup of Films

Published on March 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family
image
Devara Success Celebrations
image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN

Kamal Haasan about his upcoming lineup of Films

Spread the love

The supersuccess of Vikram gave a huge boost for Kamal Haasan as an actor. He is quite active and is producing a series of films. During an interaction, Kamal revealed the lineup of his films. He is done with the shoot of Indian 2 and Indian 3. The post-production work of Indian 2 is happening currently and the film releases this year. Kamal said that the post-production work of Indian 3 will commence soon after the release of Indian 2.

Kamal also said that he has done a guest role in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and the film releases this year. Kamal has taken a short break from work for Tamil Nadu Parliament elections and he will resume the shoot of Thug Life after the elections. Mani Ratnam is the director of this high voltage actioner and Thug Life releases next year. Apart from these, he has a bunch of projects in discussion stages.

Next Samantha in Pushpa: The Rule? Previous Very crisp runtime for Tillu Square
else

TRENDING

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family

Latest

image
New update on Suriya’s Bollywood Project
image
Exclusive: Megastar’s Big Investment in Ooty
image
Tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s Family
image
Devara Success Celebrations
image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit