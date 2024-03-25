x
Home > Movie News > Very crisp runtime for Tillu Square

Very crisp runtime for Tillu Square

Published on March 25, 2024 by ratnasri

Tillu Square is the most awaited Telugu film in the summer race. The film is carrying good expectations and is releasing next Friday. The crisp runtime of Tillu Square is a huge advantage for the film. The final runtime of Tillu Square is locked as 1 hour and 58 minutes which is quite less. Tillu Square is a youthful entertainer and is the sequel for DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors. The songs are widely popular all over.

Tillu Square and Family Star are the only notable films releasing this summer and this is a huge advantage for both the films. Tillu Square is produced by Sithara Entertainments and the makers closed all the deals in advance. The theatrical rights alone are sold for record prices.

