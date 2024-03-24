x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics > We’ll rescind GOs 5, 6 as they are brought in to grab lands, says Lokesh

We’ll rescind GOs 5, 6 as they are brought in to grab lands, says Lokesh

Published on March 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan
image
NTR back to the sets of War 2

We’ll rescind GOs 5, 6 as they are brought in to grab lands, says Lokesh

Spread the love

Immediately after the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance government is formed the ruling dispensation will take all possible measures for the welfare of the motor workers, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, said on Sunday.

Lokesh had a meeting with the representatives of the Auto Workers Union, AP Workers Union, Auto Workers and the Auto Union at his residence at Vundavalli. Addressing all of them, Lokesh said that this Government has brought in the GOs 5 and 6 only to illegally occupy the valuable lands of the auto workers in Auto Nagar and promised to rescind these GOs soon after the alliance forming the coming government as these GOs are linked with the lives of lakhs of auto workers.

This apart, the Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri will be extended to allot shops and lands for the eligible beneficiaries besides providing better facilities there to transform it as the best Auto Nagar in the country, the TDP national general secretary said. Making it clear that those who are resorting to attacks on the TDP supporters in Auto Nagar will not be spared by the coming government, he promised to impart training to the auto workers to see to it that their revenue goes up.

When the auto workers brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh like the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has taken back 120 plots belonging to them and forcing the auto workers to vacate the shops if they are supporting the TDP, Lokesh assured them all their problems will be solved on a warfooting basis by the coming government. He also expressed concern that the auto workers are facing untold difficulties with the fines being imposed on them by this Government.

The steep hike in petrol and diesel prices too is hitting them hard, he said and promised to establish a corporation by the coming government for their welfare and to give them some lift financially. A separate parking zone will be set up at all the urban areas in the State, Lokesh said and assured them that they will not have to face any kind of problem or financial loss with the free bus facility for women. The demand for autos in Karnataka and Telangana still is the same, he said and promised to take steps to increase their revenue and no fines will be imposed on them besides bringing down the green tax.

The Chandranna Bheema will be of great relief for them, Lokesh said and made it clear that Amaravathi is going to remain the capital which will help this area to progress well to create job opportunities for the youth. Lokesh promised the AC Workers Union members to impart better training for them besides providing the necessary infrastructure.

Lokesh promised all of them to bring down the power charges and the taxes besides providing them the insurance facility under Chandranna Bheema. All the auto union and AC workers union representatives brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh who promised to resolve all these issues immediately after forming the government.

Next Very crisp runtime for Tillu Square Previous Love Me – Scary Romance on April 25th
else

TRENDING

image
NTR back to the sets of War 2
image
Vijay’s last film Launched on a Grand Note
image
Hearing on Nagarjuna’s defamation suit postponed

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan
image
NTR back to the sets of War 2

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit