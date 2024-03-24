We’ll rescind GOs 5, 6 as they are brought in to grab lands, says Lokesh

Spread the love

Immediately after the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance government is formed the ruling dispensation will take all possible measures for the welfare of the motor workers, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, said on Sunday.

Lokesh had a meeting with the representatives of the Auto Workers Union, AP Workers Union, Auto Workers and the Auto Union at his residence at Vundavalli. Addressing all of them, Lokesh said that this Government has brought in the GOs 5 and 6 only to illegally occupy the valuable lands of the auto workers in Auto Nagar and promised to rescind these GOs soon after the alliance forming the coming government as these GOs are linked with the lives of lakhs of auto workers.

This apart, the Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri will be extended to allot shops and lands for the eligible beneficiaries besides providing better facilities there to transform it as the best Auto Nagar in the country, the TDP national general secretary said. Making it clear that those who are resorting to attacks on the TDP supporters in Auto Nagar will not be spared by the coming government, he promised to impart training to the auto workers to see to it that their revenue goes up.

When the auto workers brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh like the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has taken back 120 plots belonging to them and forcing the auto workers to vacate the shops if they are supporting the TDP, Lokesh assured them all their problems will be solved on a warfooting basis by the coming government. He also expressed concern that the auto workers are facing untold difficulties with the fines being imposed on them by this Government.

The steep hike in petrol and diesel prices too is hitting them hard, he said and promised to establish a corporation by the coming government for their welfare and to give them some lift financially. A separate parking zone will be set up at all the urban areas in the State, Lokesh said and assured them that they will not have to face any kind of problem or financial loss with the free bus facility for women. The demand for autos in Karnataka and Telangana still is the same, he said and promised to take steps to increase their revenue and no fines will be imposed on them besides bringing down the green tax.

The Chandranna Bheema will be of great relief for them, Lokesh said and made it clear that Amaravathi is going to remain the capital which will help this area to progress well to create job opportunities for the youth. Lokesh promised the AC Workers Union members to impart better training for them besides providing the necessary infrastructure.

Lokesh promised all of them to bring down the power charges and the taxes besides providing them the insurance facility under Chandranna Bheema. All the auto union and AC workers union representatives brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh who promised to resolve all these issues immediately after forming the government.