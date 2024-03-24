Love Me – Scary Romance on April 25th

Spread the love

Love Me movie mixes romance and horror to create something really special. It’s directed by a new director named Arun Bhimavarapu and produced by Dil Raju Productions, which is a big deal in the movie world, Now the makers announced its release date as April 25th.

The movie stars Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who are both really talented.

The released teaser gives us a sneak peek into the spooky and exciting world of the film. MM Keeravaani made the music, which is creepy, and PC Sreeram did the cinematography, which looks amazing.

“Love Me – If You Dare” has a scary setting and a really interesting story. It mixes romance with horror in a cool way.

The movie also has support from Harshith Reddy, Hansitha, and Naga Mallidi,songs will be unveiled in the coming days.