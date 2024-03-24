x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Love Me – Scary Romance on April 25th

Love Me – Scary Romance on April 25th

Published on March 24, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
NTR back to the sets of War 2
image
Good news for farmers: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on Oct 5
image
Dramatic Scene at Maharashtra Mantralaya: NCP MLA’s Daring Protest
image
Huge Demand for New Liquor Shop Licenses in Andhra Pradesh
image
Vijay’s last film Launched on a Grand Note

Love Me – Scary Romance on April 25th

Spread the love

Love Me movie mixes romance and horror to create something really special. It’s directed by a new director named Arun Bhimavarapu and produced by Dil Raju Productions, which is a big deal in the movie world, Now the makers announced its release date as April 25th.

The movie stars Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who are both really talented.

The released teaser gives us a sneak peek into the spooky and exciting world of the film. MM Keeravaani made the music, which is creepy, and PC Sreeram did the cinematography, which looks amazing.

“Love Me – If You Dare” has a scary setting and a really interesting story. It mixes romance with horror in a cool way.

The movie also has support from Harshith Reddy, Hansitha, and Naga Mallidi,songs will be unveiled in the coming days.

Next We’ll rescind GOs 5, 6 as they are brought in to grab lands, says Lokesh Previous Jagan spending Rs 300 cr to defeat me, says Lokesh
else

TRENDING

image
NTR back to the sets of War 2
image
Vijay’s last film Launched on a Grand Note
image
Hearing on Nagarjuna’s defamation suit postponed

Latest

image
NTR back to the sets of War 2
image
Good news for farmers: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on Oct 5
image
Dramatic Scene at Maharashtra Mantralaya: NCP MLA’s Daring Protest
image
Huge Demand for New Liquor Shop Licenses in Andhra Pradesh
image
Vijay’s last film Launched on a Grand Note

Most Read

image
Good news for farmers: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on Oct 5
image
Dramatic Scene at Maharashtra Mantralaya: NCP MLA’s Daring Protest
image
Huge Demand for New Liquor Shop Licenses in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look