Jagan spending Rs 300 cr to defeat me, says Lokesh

Spread the love

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending Rs 300 crore to defeat him in Mangalagiri. Speaking at the election campaign in Mangalagiri, Lokesh appealed to the people to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections.

He wanted the people not to be carried away by the false promises of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking against the alliance and was saying that he is alone. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy is not alone, he has drugs mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia.

He said that the TDP had introduced welfare programmes to the nation. The other parties and the governments were following the same, he said. He said that the TDP government would bring more welfare schemes after the elections. Anna Canteens, Pasupu Kumkuma, Chandranna Bheemma, pelli kanuka and other schemes would be renewed after the TDP and the allies formed the government in the state, Lokesh said.

He said that he had been working for Mangalagiri even after his defeat in the 2019 general election. He said a health centre was opened at Tadepalli and a drinking water tank is made available for the people in the constituency.

He said that the YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had vanished from the scene after the elections. The same YSR Congress leaders were coming to the people now ahead of the general elections. On the contrary, he had been with the people even after his defeat in 2019, he said.

Lokesh said that the TDP and alliance government would end the Ganja sale in the state in just 100 days of forming the government. He blamed the chief minister for making Andhra Pradesh a home for drugs and Ganja. He said that the drugs and Ganja found anywhere in the country have their roots in Andhra Pradesh now. The TDP government would change this and make Andhra Pradesh a home for development, he said.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the people of Amaravati. He said that Amaravati is completely neglected and promised to renew development works once the government is formed. He promised the people of Mangalagiri constituency which has some villages in Amaravati to develop them into the new capital of the state.