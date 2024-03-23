x
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Pic Talk: Samantha stuns in Black

Top actress Samantha is on a break and is in recovery mode as she is suffering from Myositis. The actress is all set to announce a new set of projects very soon. The top beauty has been posting a bunch of glamorous pictures on her Instagram frequently and they have been going viral. Samantha slayed it in style in black and she looked super hot in the clicks. “Failed as a Disney princessI am a dragon now” posted Samantha along with the clicks. Though she is not doing films, Samantha has been quite active on social media and is interacting with her fans and she is endorsing brands. She is also posting the happenings on her social media page.

