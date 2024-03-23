Pic Talk: Samantha stuns in Black

Spread the love

Top actress Samantha is on a break and is in recovery mode as she is suffering from Myositis. The actress is all set to announce a new set of projects very soon. The top beauty has been posting a bunch of glamorous pictures on her Instagram frequently and they have been going viral. Samantha slayed it in style in black and she looked super hot in the clicks. “Failed as a Disney princessI am a dragon now” posted Samantha along with the clicks. Though she is not doing films, Samantha has been quite active on social media and is interacting with her fans and she is endorsing brands. She is also posting the happenings on her social media page.