Home > Politics > TDP complains of phone tapping

TDP complains of phone tapping

TDP complains of phone tapping

The opposition TDP on Saturday complained of phone tapping by the state intelligence police. They nabbed a constable who was tapping the phone of Vijayawada TDP MP candidate Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) at the party meeting.

This happened at the party meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. They nabbed a constable in this connection. The constable told the TDP leaders that he had come on the directions of the IG of the intelligence department.

There was enough evidence in the mobile phone of the constable, said TDP politburo member and Vijayawada Central constituency candidate, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. He alleged that the intelligence department was also tapping the phones of BJP state chief Daggubati Purandheswari, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had purchased Pegasus software along with the neighbouring Telangana state government. The software is now being used to tap the mobiles of the opposition party leaders, he alleged.

The intelligence department was closely following TDP MP candidate Sivanadh (Chinni) and the evidence was found in the mobile phone of the intelligence constable, Umamaheswara Rao said. He wanted the police and the election commission to investigate the incident.

The TDP leader further said that they would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission on the phone tapping issue. He wanted the election commission to take stern action against those who are involved in the issue.

Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was scared of defeat. He said that the chief minister had realised his defeat in the coming general election. Due to fear of losing the election, Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in unethical practices, he said.

The TDP leader asked the intelligence department officials to restrain from tapping the phones of the opposition leaders. He wanted them to be impartial and strictly adhere to the model code of conduct.

