Home > Politics > Visakha drugs have links to YSR Congress leaders, says Kanakamedala

Visakha drugs have links to YSR Congress leaders, says Kanakamedala

Published on March 23, 2024

Visakha drugs have links to YSR Congress leaders, says Kanakamedala

The drugs seized at Visakhapatnam have links with the ruling YSR Congress leaders, said TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Saturday. Speaking to media persons Ravindra Kumar said that the drugs were imported by Sandhya Aqua Private Limited and it is owned by Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, he said.

The MP said that Veerabhadra Rao is the brother of Kunam Purnachandra Rao, who is a leader of the YSR Congress. Purnachandra Rao had been active in the YSR Congress and is a close associate of Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, he said.

Ravindra Kumar further said that Veerabhadra Rao and Purnachandra Rao are not rich enough to invest crores of rupees. He alleged that Vijayasai Reddy’s money is also invested in the company. They are all linked to Vijayasai Reddy and other YSR Congress leaders, the TDP MP alleged.

He wondered how a container worth Rs 50,000 crore can come to the state without the support of the ruling party. He also alleged that the container had come with the blessings of the ruling party leaders. He demanded an explanation from the ruling party leadership on the drugs racket.

The TDP MP discounted the allegation that the drugs container is linked with the TDP leaders and the family members of AP BJP president Daggubati Purandheswari. He said that Purandheswari had no connection with the drugs. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were making baseless allegations to divert the attention of the people.

The MP further said that the state had become the capital of the drug trade. He said that the state is linked with any drug trade found in the country. The ruling YSR Congress leaders have turned the state into the hub of illegal market and illegal trade, he alleged.

The MP wanted a thorough probe into the drugs container seized in Visakhapatnam. He wanted the investigating agencies to name the accused and also those behind the import. He asked the investigating agencies to tell the facts to the people and expose who is behind this.

