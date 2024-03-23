Post summer packed with Releases

Spread the love

Summer 2024 is not a great season for film lovers of Telugu cinema. Tillu Square and Family Star are the only notable films releasing during the holiday season. Several films that are under shoot are aimed for post summer release. Ram’s iSmart Shankar which was in summer race is now gearing up for June release. Sree Vishnu’s Swag will release in June. Gopichand’s film directed by Srinu Vaitla is gearing up for July release. There are reports that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will hit the screens in July. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD too will release in July or August as per the availability of dates in all the languages.

Several biggies like Pushpa: The Rule, Game Changer, Devara, NBK109, Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and others are hitting the screens in the second half of 2024. There are some more films that will announce the release dates this year and the second half of 2024 is expected to be packed.