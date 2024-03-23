Finally, Prabhas focuses on Raja Saab

Spread the love

Prabhas has been working with Maruthi from a long time and the film is titled Raja Saab. But the shoot did not commence on a full fledged note as Prabhas was completely focused on Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Salaar got released this year and the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD is coming to an end. Though Prabhas wanted to allocate bulk dates for Raja Saab in January and February, it did not happen. He has now decided to focus completely on Raja Saab.

Prabhas allocated bulk dates in April and he decided to wrap up a major portion of shoot in this month. Maruthi and his team are working on the schedules of Raja Saab. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt too will join the sets of Raja Saab in this schedule along with the major cast. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in Raja Saab and People Media Factory are the producers. There are reports that the film will have its release early next year.