Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Movie News > Finally, Prabhas focuses on Raja Saab

Finally, Prabhas focuses on Raja Saab

Published on March 23, 2024 by

Finally, Prabhas focuses on Raja Saab

Prabhas has been working with Maruthi from a long time and the film is titled Raja Saab. But the shoot did not commence on a full fledged note as Prabhas was completely focused on Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Salaar got released this year and the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD is coming to an end. Though Prabhas wanted to allocate bulk dates for Raja Saab in January and February, it did not happen. He has now decided to focus completely on Raja Saab.

Prabhas allocated bulk dates in April and he decided to wrap up a major portion of shoot in this month. Maruthi and his team are working on the schedules of Raja Saab. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt too will join the sets of Raja Saab in this schedule along with the major cast. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in Raja Saab and People Media Factory are the producers. There are reports that the film will have its release early next year.

