Home > Movie News > Allu Arjun’s shock for Atlee

Allu Arjun’s shock for Atlee

Published on March 23, 2024

Allu Arjun’s shock for Atlee

Spread the love

Atlee has delivered back-to-back blockbusters. His last film Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan is a massive hit and the talented director has been holding talks with Stylish Star Allu Arjun from a long time. There are reports that the film is confirmed and the filming starts later this year after Allu Arjun turns free from his current project Pushpa: The Rule. But the latest update says that the script pitched by Atlee was not impressive and Allu Arjun wanted Atlee to work on a new idea and narrate it to him. Atlee is now working on a new script.

Bunny too is committed to Pushpa 3 that is slated for Summer 2025 release. Atlee will have ample time to work on the script. If Atlee falls short of expectations, Allu Arjun may work with Trivikram for a film. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule that is announced for August 15th release across the globe. The film is made on a massive budget and it is carrying huge expectations. Allu Arjun is frequently flying to Mumbai and is meeting Bollywood filmmakers but there are no solid developments coming from Mumbai.

