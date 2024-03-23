Tie-up of 3 parties only for benefit of State, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday made it clear that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have entered into an alliance keeping in view only the benefit of the State but not for any political or personal benefit.

Chairing the workshop of the leaders of all the three alliance partners at the A1 Convention in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to all the leaders to move together collectively without any egos as there is every need for the three parties to be cautious in these elections. Expressing concern that misuse of power has reached its peak during the YSRCP rule, Chandrababu Naidu said desired results are possible only if care is taken in the selection of candidates.

The BJP which is the alliance partner is in power at the Centre while Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan has come forward for a tie-up as he feels that if the YSRCP is back in power the State will suffer heavily and he also does not want the anti-incumbency vote to get divided, he said. Stating that Pawan Kalyan is a leader with certain policies, Chandrababu Naidu said that all the Jana Sena activists are working with dedication under his leadership.

Maintaining that the TDP has its own credibility, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has been playing a crucial role in the selection of candidates since beginning. Admitting that all those aspirants could not be fielded in these elections as the TDP has entered into an alliance with the two parties, Chandrababu Naidu said “When we want the State to be victorious we have to make certain sacrifices. We could not field some senior leaders who have been aspiring to contest the polls like Gandi Babbji who wanted to be in the race from Vizag (South), Devineni Umamaheswara Rao from Mylavaram, Sridhar from Pedakurapadu and several others due to the tie-up with the two parties,” he said.

The Jana Sena leaders are also facing a similar situation, he said and stated that they have to make certain sacrifices in the interest of the State though they have been working hard for the progress of the party. “I will never forget all those who have sacrificed their seats,” Chandrababu Naidu told the leaders.

Observing that the selection of candidates this time is done by all the three parties, he said that they had to spend sleepless nights for their selection. “The common goal of all the three parties is that all the candidates should win the polls. We should fight on behalf of the people successfully and get the votes and the Lok Satta too extended its support for us,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Maintaining that political re-engineering is now becoming a necessity, he felt that if weak candidates who do not have public support are in the race it will have its impact on other segments. “This is the reason the candidates have been selected after social re-engineering to get them elected,” he added.

Though the Telugu community has been in a commanding position in the world, the prevailing situation in the State is different now, the TDP supremo said and stated that the selection of candidates was done by repeatedly gathering the opinion of the party leaders with the help of technology and above all considerations. Chandrababu Naidu told the workshop that the foundation that is going to be laid now will help the State move on the developmental aspect for another 30 years.

The TDP has decided firmly to develop the State as to how the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is taking the country forward, he said and promised to transform the State into a poverty-free Andhra Pradesh. There is a need for digital currency to control the parties like the YSRCP, he felt and predicted that in the coming 10 years there will be total digital currency in the country.

“I have never expected to see a Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy in my life as he is the only Chief Minister who converted politics into business. He has been surviving by uttering blatant lies everyday,” Chandrababu Naidu said. A fake news has been created that the BJP State unit president, Purandheswari, has resigned to her post and even another fake press note in his name was also created that there will be no alliance with the BJP after the Polavaram and Amaravathi are completed, he mentioned.

“No doubt, Purandheswari is my family member but she has been in a different party altogether for almost 30 years and it is quite common that same family members can be in different parties,” Chandrababu Naidu noted and asked as to why they are making a fuss on this. Even fake posts are being uploaded that injustice is being done to some leaders due to alliance, particularly with the Jana Sena, he stated.

Pointing out that 25,000 kg of drugs were seized in Visakhapatnam recently, he said that when the TDP was fighting against drug abuse the party offices were attacked. “I have undertaken a two-day fast against these attacks and the Director General of Police (DGP) did not bother to pay heed to the complaints lodged by us on these attacks and on the large-scale drug abuse,” Chandrababu Naidu regretted.

Asking as to why the Chief Minister did not hold even a review meeting in the past five years on ganja smuggling and the drug peddling, Chandrababu Naidu said that no case has been filed till now though it was clearly mentioned on the involvement of Kakinada MLA, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar, role in the large amount of drugs seized at the Mundra Port, he said and asked whether Jagan has no responsibility to answer.

Pointing out that the YSRCP leader’s involvement was found again in the drugs seized at the Vizag Port recently, he regretted that the ruling party leaders, as is their habit, again passed the buck on the TDP. YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, through Twitter, has greeted the Brazilian President on his birthday, he said and asked what is the relation between Brazil and the YSRCP.

“How dare you resort to drug smuggling and again blame the TDP for that,” he asked and stated that the hawala money generated in the State is being shifted to other countries. Chandrababu Naidu said that there are even reports that the names of Veerabhadra Rao, the brother of YSRCP leader, Kunam Purnachandra Rao, are being mentioned in the Delhi liquor scam too.

Pointing out the large-scale irregularities in the evaluation of the Group-1 answer-sheets, Chandrababu Naidu said even a false affidavit was filed before the High Court with regard to this case that manual evaluation was done. The Group-1 posts were given for their own henchmen, he said and stated that justice is done for the candidates as the affected persons have fought legally.

Expressing confidence that the NDA is certainly coming back to power at the Centre by winning 400 above seats across the country, Chandrababu Naidu said “we are also coming to power in the State by winning 160 seats and we are emerging victorious in at least 24 Lok Sabha seats too.” Making an appeal to the party leaders to meet again at the same venue soon, he said that the election campaign will begin soon by the party.

Stating that there are leaders in all the three parties who could not get the chance to contest this time, Chandrababu Naidu promised them that they will be getting some important posts soon after the government is formed.