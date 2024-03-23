Anurag Kashyap’s comments viral across Bollywood

Spread the love

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap produced and directed some of the most critically acclaimed films in Hindi. He even introduced young talent through his production house. In a surprise, he posted a statement on his official social media page. He revealed that he has been wasting time to listen to scripts and most of them are mediocre. He said that he is no longer available to discuss scripts for free and he would be charging on a timely basis.

“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s*it. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half an hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*ck away. And all paid in advance” posted the filmmaker.