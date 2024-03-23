x
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Home > Movie News > Anurag Kashyap's comments viral across Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s comments viral across Bollywood

Published on March 23, 2024 by

Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Anurag Kashyap’s comments viral across Bollywood

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap produced and directed some of the most critically acclaimed films in Hindi. He even introduced young talent through his production house. In a surprise, he posted a statement on his official social media page. He revealed that he has been wasting time to listen to scripts and most of them are mediocre. He said that he is no longer available to discuss scripts for free and he would be charging on a timely basis.

“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s*it. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half an hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*ck away. And all paid in advance” posted the filmmaker.

