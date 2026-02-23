Tamil Multi-starrer Creates Confusion in NTR Fans

Tamil Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to team up for a multi-starrer and the project has been under discussion from a long time. Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar has been locked to direct the project and an official video announcement came out recently. Nelson is in talks with NTR for a high voltage action entertainer that will be produced by S Naga Vamsi. The young producer also paid a big advance for Nelson and the scriptwork is happening from a long time.

With the sudden announcement of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s multi-starrer, NTR fans are left puzzled if the project of NTR and Nelson is delayed. With Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan occupied with a number of films, their multi-starrer project is announced to keep an end to the speculations about the director. After completing Jailer 2, Nelson will focus completely on NTR’s film and he will complete the project before taking up the Tamil multi-starrer. Sithara Entertainments is planning to make an official announcement about the project in summer this year.