Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit first single Rubaroo to melt hearts

Adivi Sesh has carved a unique niche for himself as one of the most consistent and bankable actors in Telugu cinema. Known for his impeccable knack for crafting edge-of-the-seat thrillers, he is currently channeling his creative energy into the highly anticipated Telugu-Hindi Pan-India bilingual, Dacoit.

Shaneil Deo is directing the film and the makers have created a huge wave of anticipation with viral hit teaser. Now, they have decided to unveil the first single, an enchanting melody on 27th February. Before becoming a dacoit, his romantic heart beats for one and the song, Rubaroo, is going to highlight it.

The makers have released a new poster with the announcement date and it features Adivi Sesh in a never-seen-before look with pencil moustache. He looks stunning and complimenting him, Mrunal Thakur, the leading lady, is looking like a divine angel in white.

The poster itself has created huge intrigue about the song. Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the film with Anurag Kashyap in prominent role. Annapurna Studios and Asian Suniel are presenting this eagerly awaited film slated for Summer 2026 release.