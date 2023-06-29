TDP releases book on Jagan’s failures

The opposition TDP on Thursday released a book on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s failures. Titled as “Prakasinchani Navaratnalu – Jagan Mosapu Leelalu ”, the TDP exposed the failures of the YSR Congress government in implementing its own election promises.

Speaking to the media after releasing the book, party AP unit president K Atchennaidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the people. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to give Rs 15,000 to each mother under Amma Vodi, but was paying just Rs 13,000, he said. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying only to 42 lakh mothers against 84 lakh eligible mothers.

Atchennaidu said that the TDP would pay Rs 15,000 to every eligible mother under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme. He sought to remind the people that the TDP had increased the old age pension from Rs 200 a month to Rs 2000. On the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to pay Rs 3000 and was paying only Rs 2,750 per month.

The TDP chief also alleged that the TDP government had given pension to 74 lakh people in the state while Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving the pension to 62 lakh. The YSR Congress had removed 12 lakh eligible names from the pension list, he alleged.

Atchennaidu accused the chief minister of betraying the people after coming to power. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading lies about his party’s manifesto and dared the chief minister to come for open debate on implementation of the manifesto.

The AP TDP chief also said that he is ready for debate with the ruling party chief on the welfare schemes implementation during the TDP regime and now under the YSR Congress regime. He wanted to know if Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready for the debate.

Atchennaidu appealed to the party rank and file to take the book to the door steps of the people and explain to them how Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed them in the last four years.