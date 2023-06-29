We have identified 20 lakh fake votes, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that they have so far identified over 20 lakh fake votes across the state. Speaking to the party leaders in Amaravati, the TDP chief expressed concern over the presence of fake votes in the state.

He also expressed concern over the removal of genuine votes in every constituency. He said that the party had already written letters to the Election Commission on several occasions on removal of genuine votes and addition of fake votes. He regretted that the Election Commission did not respond to their letters yet.

Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on the electoral revision taking place in the state. He held a meeting with TDP state unit president and MLA K Atechannaidu, where he expressed concern over the inaction of the Election Commission officials.

The TDP leaders told the party chief that they have also provided evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state on the fake votes, removal of genuine votes and continuation of the votes of those who died in the recent past. All these were happening to help the ruling YSR Congress, the TDP leaders alleged.

The TDP leaders also told the party chief that the TDP sympathisers’ votes are being removed at every polling booth level. In some cases, the votes of the TDP sympathisers were being shifted from one polling booth to the other, they said.

Responding to the complaints, Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders to activate the party workers at every polling booth and ensure that they corrected these lapses during the verification. He wanted the party leaders to support the party booth level workers in getting the votes included in the booth and protected their votes from being removed.

Chandrababu Naidu also asked the Chief Electoral Officer to take the TDP’s complaints into consideration and ensure that fake votes are removed and genuine votes are continued.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu admitted Srikalahasti former MLA C S V Naidu into the party. He welcomed the former MLA and his supporters into the party and asked them to work for the party’s victory in the coming elections.