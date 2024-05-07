Baahubali Franchise Should Continue Beyond Us: Rajamouli

Baahubali: Crown of Blood is a 2D animation series produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks Production Pvt Ltd and the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, and Shobu Yarlagadda. The series directed and produced by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John will start streaming on 17th May. The makers addressed the media today. Rajamouli revealed his initial plans of trying different ways to take the Baahubali franchise forward. “Initially, I thought I wouldn’t let anyone do anything without my concern. Then, I gradually realized, I had to let go. I tried to explain the soul of Baahubali. The team worked beautifully in creating the characters, the story arc, and the character’s arc. I’m content with the outcome. We want the franchise to continue beyond us. We need to keep aside our ego and love while giving it to the next set of creators. That’s a conscious decision to give the voices, the direction, the story-writing to others, to feel the soul of the film.” They screened two episodes of Baahubali: Crown of Blood to the media and the response was amazing.