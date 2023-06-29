BRO Teaser: Feast for Mega Fans

Advertisement

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are set to make some huge noise with BRO. The film is inspired by Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham and is directed by Samuthirakani. The teaser that is well cut is unveiled today and it is a feast for Mega fans. Pawan Kalyan thrills with his mannerisms and dialogue delivery. He imitates himself and his bonding with Sai Dharam Tej is quite hilarious to watch. BRO teaser gives us a glimpse of the content.

Thaman’s background score is lively. The technical aspects are good enough. BRO is announced for July 28th across the globe. Trivikram penned the dialogues for this interesting attempt. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers. Sai Dharam Tej shot for the last song in the film abroad and he returned back today.