Allu Arjun and Rashmika Shooting for a Party Song

By
Telugu360
-
0

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna started shooting for the next schedule of Pushpa: The Rule. According to sources, both lead actors are participating in a song shoot in a resort near Hyderabad, which is said to be a party song. The song is written by Oscar winner Chandrabose and got some catchy lyrics. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad worked on a catchy tune for the situation

Rashmika Mandanna shared a sneak peek from the sets of Pushpa: The Rule and captioned night shoot. Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to be a power-packed installment. The film is expected to have a summer 2024 release. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal which is scheduled for an August 11th release.

