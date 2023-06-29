Wipe out YSRCP in the coming polls, calls Naidu

TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the State should win the coming polls and this is possible only if the YSRCP is totally wiped out of the political scene.

Chandrababu Naidu said that parties and individuals are not permanent but the State is eternal. Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a master in uttering blatant lies, the TDP supremo said that this psycho should exit from Andhra Pradesh for the State to prosper.

Pointing out that Hyderabad was developed by him for the Telugu community, the former chief minister felt that the present situation in the State is totally different as even the ruling YSRCP leaders are not feeling secure. Expressing serious concern that the academic standards have fallen too low in the State, Chandrababu said that over 90,000 students have appeared for Eamcet in Telangana.

“It is the TDP that strived hard for setting up several educational institutions in combined Andhra Pradesh and even in the residuary AP we have established IIT, IIIT, Central University, SIT and Tribal University after 2014,” Chandrababu fondly recalled. Stating that 5,000 students have been sent for foreign countries for higher studies with an expenditure of Rs 364 cr, Chandrababu Naidu regretted that now there is no job calendar, no employment opportunities and all the educational institutions have been destroyed.

The prevailing situation in the State is such that the people here have to move out of the country to file cases for the injustice done to them, Chandarbabu regretted and pointed out several such instances. “I have struggled so hard to get the Lulu Group to the State for setting up their mall in Visakhapatnam. But this Government has chased the group out of the State and they are now setting up their malls in the States like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” the former chief minister said with a tone of concern.

The case of Amara Raja Batteries is no different as this company too was harassed by this ruling party, he said, adding that the YSRCP leaders are looting the State. “Ports, quarries, mines and distilleries are all being grabbed by the YSRCP leaders,” he said.

The police department is not for maintaining the law and order but to safeguard the thieves and the anti-social elements, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that Jagan has now become the richest Chief Minister in the country. Women too are being subjected to various kinds of torture, he said and observed that the Chief Minister always utters the Disa Act which is not in existence.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, is being attacked just because he is raising his voice against the State Government, Chandrababu said that any leader can wage a war for any long but no one can tolerate personal attacks. The State has suffered more due to Jagan than bifurcation, the former chief minister noted.

Maintaining that there is no development in the State after 2019 and the land cost too has fallen so deeply, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the party activists to work hard to win all the Assembly seats, including Pulivendula. He warned the police officials who do not honour the laid down norms of serious consequences and stated that the majority of the police officers are strictly following the guidelines.