Lokesh calls youth to save AP from Jagan

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday gave a call to the youth to come forward to save the State from this psycho rule.

In a face-to-face meeting with the youth at the Kakuvaripalem campsite in Gudur Assembly segment in the combined Nellore district, Lokesh felt that there should be better awareness among the youth on the prevailing conditions in the State.

No single industry has been opened in the State in the past four years, he said and added that leave alone inviting industrialists to launch their units in the State Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is chasing out the existing ones. Amara Raja, Reliance and Lulu are the best examples of this, he said.

Maintaining that one capital and decentralisation of development is the policy of the TDP, Lokesh said that Rayalaseema has been converted into an electronic and automobile hub during the TDP regime while several Information Technology (IT) companies have been launched in Visakhapatnam. But Jagan totally destroyed the State and turned Andhra Pradesh into a ganja hub, he said.

Immediately after the TDP forms the next government job calendar will be issued every year and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be strengthened on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Mr Lokesh said.

Besides paying a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 each the youth will be provided free bus travel facility, Lokesh said. All the vacant posts will be filled and employment opportunities will be provided through public and private sectors, he said and stated that during the last TDP regime eight lakh jobs were provided to the youth.

On visiting the silica sand mining area, Lokesh said that Jagan and other ruling party leaders are minting money with the sale of silica sand.

During the TDP regime with the initiative taken by the visionary leader, Chandrababu Naidu, the farmers could cultivate lands with the help of drip sprinklers provided by the government, Loeksh recalled. Farmer-friendly Naidu has spent Rs 1250 cr for micro irrigation, he added.