Home > Movie News

Team OG has to take a Wise Move

Published on September 29, 2025 by nymisha

Team OG has to take a Wise Move
Team OG has to take a Wise Move

Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on Thursday and the film had a strong weekend all over. There is an impact of ticket hike across the Telugu states and the film has to have a super strong week to reach the breakeven mark. The makers have acquired special permissions to hike the ticket prices which helped the film over the weekend but this is turning out to be a barrier for the film over the weekdays. The excessive ticket pricing will take a huge toll on the footfalls of OG starting from today.

The distributors did not reduce the prices on weekdays as they have purchased the film for big prices. The advance sales are not encouraging and the ticket hike is the major reason. With Dasara holiday season around, if the ticket prices are flexible, OG will have a fantastic first week and a grand second weekend. This will also help the film to attain super hit status in the final run. For now, the ticket hike is impacting the footfalls of the film badly. Mega fans have taken social media to request the same.

OG is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by DVV Entertainment. Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj and Arjun Das played the lead roles.

