Thandel stands Tall: New Releases Fall Flat

Two films Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandam released on Friday and both the films have been declared as massive disasters. There is no improvement in the footfalls on the weekend. Vishwak Sen is badly trolled and criticized for picking up Laila. The film will end up as the biggest flop in the actor’s career. Brahma Anandam is quite boring and the film failed to report decent openings. The weekend numbers are very low. Naga Chaitanya’s film Thandel showed huge growth on Saturday and Sunday.

The film dominated the weekend box-office and witnessed packed houses across the Telugu states. The film also collected decent numbers on its ninth and tenth day. Thandel will end up as a profitable film for the producers who invested big on the film. It is also a huge relief for Naga Chaitanya who has been suffering from debacles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music.