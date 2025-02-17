Harish Shankar and SKN’s satires on Same Stage

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan made an impressive debut in Telugu with Love Today. His next film Dragon is heading for a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil this Friday. A grand pre-release event took place last night in Hyderabad and the movie unit attended the celebration. Mythri Film Distributors is releasing the film in Telugu. Talented director Harish Shankar and young producer SKN attended the event. Both of them made controversial statements on the stage.

Harish Shankar said that the Telugu audience will watch all the other films except our movies. He asked everyone to watch Dragon. SKN who scored a blockbuster with Baby said “We accept and support non-Telugu speaking girls and heroines in our films. I came to know about the consequences of encouraging Telugu girls and heroines. Me and my cult director Sai Razesh garu decided to encourage the heroines from other languages”. SKN’s statement was made against Baby actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya who deferred to work with the team of Baby in a movie after the film’s release.