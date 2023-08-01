Tiger Nageswara Rao makers denies rumours

Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao’s film team has denied the rumours of postponement of the film. There was a strong buzz going on about the delay of the film. The team has released a poster along with an official release date clearing that the film will release on time, that is on the 20th of October.

Makers asked the audience not to believe in speculations. They wrote in the statement, “There have been baseless speculations that Tiger Nageswara Rao will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th. Some forces are spreading these rumours because our film has garnered great interest and is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the Theatrical Ecosystem. Do not believe in any rumours. We are working hard to bring you the best cinematic experience. WILL BEGIN ITS HUNT AT THE BOX OFFICE FROM 20TH OCTOBER.”