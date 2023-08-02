Bro drops further on Tuesday – 5 days worldwide Collections

BRO 5 days worldwide Collections

Bro dropped further on Tuesday with a worldwide distributor share of 2.09 Cr (1.87 Cr excluding GST). In the Telugu States, the film has collected a distributor share of 1.64 Cr (1.42 Cr excluding GST) dropping 30 percent from Monday. The total worldwide share of the film now stands at 58.86 Cr (53.03 Cr excluding GST). When the film crashed on Monday it should have a better hold on Tuesday but the drop is a bit on the higher side. The only respite for the film is that it is going to have an open second weekend and needs to be seen how it will take advantage of that.

Below are the area-wise 5 days’ Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend collectionsDay1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam15.90 Cr15.30 Cr14.46 Cr6.86 Cr
Ceeded6 Cr5.80 Cr5.50 Cr2.80 Cr
UA5.08 Cr4.88 Cr4.60 Cr2.21 Cr
Guntur3.58 Cr3.52 Cr3.41 Cr2.13 Cr
East3.82 Cr3.71 Cr3.56 Cr2.18 Cr
Krishna2.58 Cr2.48 Cr2.33 Cr1.02 Cr
West3.78 Cr3.67 Cr3.56 Cr2.80 Cr
Nellore1.24 Cr1.20 Cr1.13 Cr0.60 Cr
AP/TS41.98 Cr (47.81 Cr including GST)40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST)38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST)20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST)
ROI4.05 Cr3.85 Cr3.55 Cr
OS 7 Cr6.75 Cr6.50 Cr
Worldwide Share 53.03 Cr (58.86 Cr including GST)51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST)48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Gross 90 Cr84.8 Cr78.2 Cr
Worldwide Rights95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)

