Mahesh Babu to join Guntur Kaaram Shoot

Unfortunately Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram movie is facing many hurdles from day one. The film shoot started in 2022 after Mahesh Babu was unhappy with the shot content. Guntur Kaaram went on for many long pauses. The hurdle still continues, Mahesh Babu is still taking numerous breaks.

The latest update is that Mahesh Babu will return from holiday on the 16th and will join shooting by the 20th. Trivikram is planning to start shooting by the 11th or 12th of this month by getting a new cinematographer on board. With lots of confusion, Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the update. Guntur Kaaram is produced by Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments banner.