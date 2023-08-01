Ambati Rambabu takes a dig on Trivikram

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu conducted a media conference and made sensational comments on Trivikram, Pawan Kalyan and BRO film. There was a buzz going on social media that Pawan Kalyan passed political satires on Ambati Rambabu in his recent offering BRO. Ambati responded to the comments and he alleged Pawan Kalyan for using the names of Rambabu and Shyambabu. He also warned Trivikram saying that he will face to consequences.

Amabti Rambabu said he is planning to make a film along with a few other politicians. He indirectly explained the story indicating that the film is based on Pawan Kalyan. Ambati suggested a few titles of the film as, Pellillu – Petakulu, Tali- Egatali, Bahubarya Praveenudu, MRO – Marriages, Relationships and Offenders. Ambati Ram Babu also alleged that Pawan Kalyan is unable to satisfy both films and politics, which leads to failure. He gave an example of Sr NTR and Chiranjeevi, who were far from movies for a while when they dedicated themselves to complete politics.