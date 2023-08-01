Coming TDP govt will give priority to rural areas, says Lokesh

The TDP government will give top most priority to providing basic facilities in rural areas like drinking water, roads and drainage, said party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

When the Ravvavaram villagers of Vinukonda Assembly segment in combined Guntur district in a memorandum sought providing basic facilities, Lokesh said that due to the failure of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the roads in the rural areas are in a dilapidated condition and soon after the TDP forms the next government all the needs will be met. Roads from the village to the agricultural lands will be reconstructed, he added.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered Vinukonda Assembly segment at Mupparajupalem in combined Guntur district, and was received by thousands of TDP leaders and activists. Party leaders, Pattipati Pulla Rao, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kanna Laximinarayana, Nakka Ananda Babu, Dhulipala Narendra, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Julakanti Brahma Reddy, Kommalapati Sridhar, Kovelamudi Ravindra, Nazir Ahmed, Vegasaneni Narendar Varma, Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao and several others accompanied by their large number of supporters gave a warm reception to Lokesh.

When the villagers of Mupparajupalem complained of severe drought conditions in their area, Lokesh said that this Government is not utilising even the Central funds released to meet the drinking water needs of the villagers. Andhra Pradesh is in the 18th place in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, adding that once the TDP is back in power all their problems will be addressed on a war-footing basis.

The villagers of Putchanuthala raised various issues, Lokesh said that there is a scam in every scheme being implemented by this Government. Immediately after the TDP is into power all the facilities will be provided in all the government hospitals. Adarana scheme will be reimplemented to provide subsidy to fishermen, he added.

Lokesh told the villagers of Ramudupale and Lakshmipuram that every door-step will be supplied safe drinking water by the coming TDP government. He also told the villagers of Nuzendla that migrations will be checked by the coming TDP government by providing all the facilities in the villages.

Lokesh began his 172nd day pada yatra at Kempalli campsite of Darsi Assembly segment in combined Prakasam district and in a few hours the pada yatra entered the combined Guntur district.