Titalk Varma’s Mega Bond, Visits Charan’s Peddi Set

Tilak Varma, who was part of T20 World Cup, surprised the team of Mega Power Star Ram Charan by dropping into the shoot of his upcoming Pan-India sports drama Peddi. The young batting sensation spent time observing the high-intensity sequences being filmed. Those present say he was struck by the raw athleticism on display and the grounded approach the team has taken to depict competitive sport.

Tilak interacted enthusiastically with the cast and crew, reportedly appreciating the effort that went into bringing authenticity to each frame. His encouraging remarks are said to have boosted the spirits of the team. The visit naturally amplifies the buzz as the film races toward its worldwide release on April 30th.

Interestingly, Tilak seems to have developed a tradition of visiting cinema sets after major victories. Following his One Day triumph in the One Day World Cup, he met Megastar Chiranjeevi during the shoot of the blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Now, his warm presence on Charan’s film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, adds another charming chapter to this growing rapport between India’s cricket icons and Tollywood’s biggest stars. With the positive vibes Tilak brought in, fans are already wondering whether history will repeat itself at the box office.