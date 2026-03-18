UBS Release: Big Day for Many

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has delayed all his film commitments because of his hectic political activities. After Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one more film which was delayed. The shoot commenced in 2023 and the film is releasing in 2026. The makers have spent lavishly on the project and the interests have been doubled due to the delay. Pawan Kalyan did not take any remuneration for the film except the advances he took from Mythri Movie Makers.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a crucial one for Harish Shankar, Mythri Movie Makers, Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna. Harish Shankar was working for Ustaad Bhagat Singh since 2020 and he did a quick film Mr Bachchan which was a misfire. The result of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is very crucial for this commercial director. The success will boost his career and will open doors for various new projects. The film should perform exceptionally well in theatres so that Mythri Movie Makers will recover their investment. Close circles to the producers say that they can end up in profits only if the film performs well in theatres.

Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are waiting for success and Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a big film for them. This Ugadi is crucial for all of them. Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases in theatres tomorrow.