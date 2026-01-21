x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema

Published on January 21, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
A Huge Relief for Sithara Entertainments
image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema

Some of the top Tamil directors are now interested and keen to do Telugu films and work with top Tollywood actors. Here is the list:

Atlee: After scoring a massive blockbuster like Jawan, Atlee is directing Allu Arjun and the film is in shooting mode. The film releases in summer 2027.

Nelson: Jailer is one of the biggest hits in Tamil Nadu. The film’s director Nelson is directing Jailer 2 and the film releases in August. After this, Nelson will direct NTR in his next film and the discussions are going on. The film will be officially announced before the end of this year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj: Top director Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken a break and he locked Allu Arjun for his next film. The announcement came recently and the shoot starts very soon. The film will release next year.

Vetrimaaran: Critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran has plans to do a straight Telugu film. He is in talks with several Tollywood actors. Though nothing has been finalized for now, Vetrimaaran is keen to do a Telugu movie.

Rajkumar Periasamy: Rajkumar Periasamy scored a blockbuster with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. After completing one more Tamil film, Rajkumar Periasamy is committed to do a straight Telugu movie soon.

TJ Gnanavel: After scoring a super hit with Jai Bhim, TJ Gnanavel went on to direct Rajinikanth in his last film. Gnanavel is in talks with Nani for a film and the discussions are going on.

Apart from these, there are several Tamil directors who are keen to do Telugu movies.

Next A Huge Relief for Sithara Entertainments Previous Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
else

TRENDING

image
A Huge Relief for Sithara Entertainments
image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Latest

image
A Huge Relief for Sithara Entertainments
image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

Most Read

image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event