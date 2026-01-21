Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema

Some of the top Tamil directors are now interested and keen to do Telugu films and work with top Tollywood actors. Here is the list:

Atlee: After scoring a massive blockbuster like Jawan, Atlee is directing Allu Arjun and the film is in shooting mode. The film releases in summer 2027.

Nelson: Jailer is one of the biggest hits in Tamil Nadu. The film’s director Nelson is directing Jailer 2 and the film releases in August. After this, Nelson will direct NTR in his next film and the discussions are going on. The film will be officially announced before the end of this year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj: Top director Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken a break and he locked Allu Arjun for his next film. The announcement came recently and the shoot starts very soon. The film will release next year.

Vetrimaaran: Critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran has plans to do a straight Telugu film. He is in talks with several Tollywood actors. Though nothing has been finalized for now, Vetrimaaran is keen to do a Telugu movie.

Rajkumar Periasamy: Rajkumar Periasamy scored a blockbuster with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. After completing one more Tamil film, Rajkumar Periasamy is committed to do a straight Telugu movie soon.

TJ Gnanavel: After scoring a super hit with Jai Bhim, TJ Gnanavel went on to direct Rajinikanth in his last film. Gnanavel is in talks with Nani for a film and the discussions are going on.

Apart from these, there are several Tamil directors who are keen to do Telugu movies.