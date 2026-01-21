A Huge Relief for Sithara Entertainments

Young producer S Naga Vamsi was not satisfied with the performance of his films that released in 2025. The year ended up on a disastrous note because of Kingdom and Mass Jathara. For War 2, Naga Vamsi was brutally trolled. 2025 started on a decent note with NBK’s Daaku Maharaj but the year was quite bad for his production house Sithara Entertainments. Naga Vamsi admitted the same in his recent interviews.

He has given a freehand for Naveen Polishetty and produced Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film released between huge competition during Sankranthi and it emerged as a winner. Anaganaga Oka Raju is a relief for Vamsi and his production house is back to success track. Vamsi will make handsome profits through the release because of the decent theatrical performance. The non-theatrical deals are closed in advance because of the track record of Naveen Polishetty. S Naga Vamsi has a bunch of releases in 2026 and the year started on a grand note for him.