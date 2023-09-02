Two Updates From Nani’s Hi Nanna

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming flick Hi Nanna under the direction of first-timer Shouryuv had its new shooting schedule begun today. The shoot is presently progressing in exotic locations of Coonoor with Nani and other prominent cast taking part in it.

The makers have come up with another update that they will begin the film’s musical journey soon. They are planning to launch the first single in a few days. Seems like, Nani who shared a pic from the location is having fun to shoot the movie.

The makers previously released a glimpse that introduced three main characters of the movie. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in the movie.

Vyra Entertainments is producing the movie being made as a Pan India entertainer. The movie is scheduled for release on December 21st.