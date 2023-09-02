Kanna wants YSR Congress to be defeated

TDP senior leader and former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday called upon the people to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming elections. He said that people in the state have no safety and security under the YSR Congress rule.

Kanna visited the Muppalla police station in the Palnadu district, where the YSR Congress activists ransacked last night. He said that the YSR Congress activists were also attacking the police station.

It all started with two youths attacking the car of YSR Congress leader Venkateswara Reddy in Muppalla. The YSR Congress leader reported the matter to the police, who arrested both the youth, Sai and Kishore.

Later in the night, Venkateswara Reddy along with his supporters visited the police station asking the police to hand over the two youths to them. As the police refused, the YSR Congress leaders attacked the youth in the police station.

The YSR Congress leaders also destroyed everything in the police station leading to commotion at midnight. The SI, Kishore, was injured in the melee.

Later, the TDP leader condemned the incident and asked the people to reject the YSR Congress in the coming elections. He wanted the people to ensure that the YSR Congress is defeated and democracy in the state is restored.