Jagan pays homage to YSR

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary.

The Chief Minister, his wife Bharathi Reddy, mother YS Vijayamma, several ministers, close relatives and friends participated in an all-faith prayer session held at YSR Samadhi here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister placed wreaths on the Samadhi and garlanded his father’s statue.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: “The vacuum created by your absence can never be filled. Though you have left us physically, you have earned a permanent place in the hearts of people as a leader. People’s love and affections towards you have stood like a mountain in support of me. Your aspirations are handholding and taking me forward in achieving the objectives of welfare and development.”

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling YSR Congress paid rich tributes to the late leader across the state. The party organised the death anniversary of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy in the state.

At the party central office in Tadepalli, party general secretary and government advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, led the death anniversary observation.