Kushi Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi Day1 Worldwide Collections
Kushi Day1 Worldwide Collections

Kushi has taken a decent opening worldwide though it is average in the Telugu States and has emerged as the Biggest opening ever for the hero. The film has collected a gross of 25.5 Cr and a distributor share of 13.75 Cr. Andhra Pradesh (7 areas) is below par but outside them, it’s a good opening. Overall the opening is decent but the film needs very strong legs from here on to break even.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

AreaDay1 Worldwide CollecionsPre Release Business
Nizam4.34 Cr13.6 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded0.9 Cr6 Cr (NRA)
UA0.96 Cr
Guntur0.56 Cr
East0.51 Cr
Krishna0.37 Cr
West0.54 Cr
Nellore0.26 Cr
Andhra18.4 Cr (NRA)
P&P2 Cr
AP/TS8.44 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
ROI1.25 Cr
KA + ROI4 Cr
Tamil Nadu3 Cr
Overseas4.05 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share13.74 Cr
Worldwide Gross25.5 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven53 Cr53 Cr (excluding GST)

