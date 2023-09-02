Kushi Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi has taken a decent opening worldwide though it is average in the Telugu States and has emerged as the Biggest opening ever for the hero. The film has collected a gross of 25.5 Cr and a distributor share of 13.75 Cr. Andhra Pradesh (7 areas) is below par but outside them, it’s a good opening. Overall the opening is decent but the film needs very strong legs from here on to break even.
Below are the area-wise opening day shares:
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)
|Area
|Day1 Worldwide Collecions
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|4.34 Cr
|13.6 Cr (NRA)
|Ceeded
|0.9 Cr
|6 Cr (NRA)
|UA
|0.96 Cr
|Guntur
|0.56 Cr
|East
|0.51 Cr
|Krishna
|0.37 Cr
|West
|0.54 Cr
|Nellore
|0.26 Cr
|Andhra
|18.4 Cr (NRA)
|P&P
|2 Cr
|AP/TS
|8.44 Cr
|40 Cr (excluding GST)
|ROI
|1.25 Cr
|KA + ROI
|4 Cr
|Tamil Nadu
|3 Cr
|Overseas
|4.05 Cr
|6 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|13.74 Cr
|Worldwide Gross
|25.5 Cr
|Worldwide Breakeven
|53 Cr
|53 Cr (excluding GST)