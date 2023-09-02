Kushi Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest for Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi has taken a decent opening worldwide though it is average in the Telugu States and has emerged as the Biggest opening ever for the hero. The film has collected a gross of 25.5 Cr and a distributor share of 13.75 Cr. Andhra Pradesh (7 areas) is below par but outside them, it’s a good opening. Overall the opening is decent but the film needs very strong legs from here on to break even.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area Day1 Worldwide Collecions Pre Release Business Nizam 4.34 Cr 13.6 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 0.9 Cr 6 Cr (NRA) UA 0.96 Cr Guntur 0.56 Cr East 0.51 Cr Krishna 0.37 Cr West 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.26 Cr Andhra 18.4 Cr (NRA) P&P 2 Cr AP/TS 8.44 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) ROI 1.25 Cr KA + ROI 4 Cr Tamil Nadu 3 Cr Overseas 4.05 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 13.74 Cr Worldwide Gross 25.5 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 53 Cr 53 Cr (excluding GST)