New Update on Salaar Release Date

Prabhas starrer Salaar’s film has been postponed from September 28th release because of the delay in post-production work. Unfortunately due to the delay in release, the USA advance bookings were also cancelled and the distributors have already issued the refund.

On the flip side, there is a lot of buzz going over the release of the film. Some of the media houses claim that Salaar will be released in 2024 and few wrote about the December release. But there is an official update coming out about the film release date claiming that Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire will be released in November 2023. The post-production work is in full swing and expected to finish soon. Salaar is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel.