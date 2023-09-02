OG Glimpse: Fire Storm is Coming

Advertisement

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, OG team released the first glimpse of OG, calling it as a Hungry Cheetah. In the 1-minute 40-second teaser, Pawan Kalyan was projected extremely stylish as a Mumbai-based gangster. The background score was noisy and good. OG is directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

The Hungry Cheetah is out now and created a lot of buzz immediately after its release. OG Glimpse doesn’t have any traces of a routine Pawan Kalyan film and was extremely well cut. it ended up with a title card “Fire Storm Is Coming”. Priyanka Mohan is the lead actress. DVV Danayya is producing the film under the banner DVV Entertainment.