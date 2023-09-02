Salaar Postponement disturbs Tollywood

It is almost official that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is not hitting the screens as planned on September 28th. The new date would be announced officially by the makers. Salaar is a pan-Indian film and it needs to get a proper release in all the languages. Several Telugu filmmakers have lined up their upcoming films and the seasons of Dasara, Diwali, Christmas and Sankranthi are completely packed.

Speculations say that Salaar may be released in December or January. A clarity on this is expected from the makers soon. Tollywood filmmakers are worried about Salaar postponement as a clash with this mighty film would be a huge loss. The months of October, November and December are packed with releases. A film like Salaar would need atleast two weeks of gap and this would disturb the schedules of the announced Telugu releases. Tollywood filmmakers are waiting for the new release date of Salaar for now.