Pattabhi demands CBI probe into sand mafia in State

TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the sand mafia in the State and also into the illegal mining of the sand besides the audit report and GST returns of the Jaya Prakash Power Ventures.

Minister for Energy, Peddireddy Ramachandrachandra Reddy, who has been keeping silent on the quarterly audit report of the Jaya Prakash Power Ventures will at least respond on the GST returns submitted by the company, asked Pattabhiram while talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters here.

The TDP spokesman expressed surprise as to how the JP Power Ventures which needs to pay Rs 1528 cr to the State Government for contracts on sand quarrying can show a mere Rs 1421 cr turnover in the GST returns. Did the company suffer Rs 107 cr loss in just two years on sand excavation, he asked and wanted to know whether the company will bear the losses from its own sources.

It is really a wonder that the JP Power Ventures is claiming that in January 2023 it marketed only 43,000 tonnes of sand and got a revenue of a mere Rs 2 cr, Pattabhiram felt. Though the company, the JP Power Ventures, has to submit GST returns for 11 months in 2021-22 financial year, it has submitted the returns only for five months while for the remaining six months there is no response from it, Pattabhi revealed.

The whole State is aware that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made perfect arrangements to get a huge amount of income every month by distributing sand reaches to his own men in all the districts in the State, Pattabhi remarked. Minister Peddireddy, who recently addressed a media conference, was silent on the sand mafia and on the quarterly report of the JP Power Ventures, he said.