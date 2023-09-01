Lokesh strongly condemns Ayyannapatrudu’s arrest

Strongly condemning the arrest of senior TDP leader and former minister, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, in Visakhapatnam earlier in the day, party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday made it clear that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, can not stifle the voice of the TDP leaders with such unwarranted actions.

During his pada yatra on Friday, on learning about the arrest of Ayyannaptrudu, the TDP general secretary felt that such suppressive measures by the Government will lay the foundation for the revolt by the TDP. Do the ruling party leaders enjoy special powers, he asked.

Lokesh had a meeting with toddy tappers community representatives at Nallajerla who wanted 20 per cent reservation in the liquor shops allotment in the State. They informed Lokesh that though they are selling genuine material, the State Government is harassing them and is filing false cases against them only to sell the ‘J’ brand liquor.

Responding to their complaints, Lokesh said that the TDP has provided political and economic independence to the Backward Classes (BCs). Late NT Rama Rao has provided 24 per cent reservation for the BCs while Chandrababu Naidu later increased it to 34 per cent. BCs were given most important positions in the TDP government, he said, adding that a separate welfare corporation was set up for toddy tappers during the TDP regime.

While this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, foisted false cases against the BCs while Amarnath Goud was inhumanly done to death as he opposed the harassment of his sister. The TDP is helping the family members of Amarnath Goud, he added. Soon after the TDP is back in power a separate legislation will be enacted for the safety and security of BCs, Lokesh said.

In a novel protest against the poor condition of roads in the State, Lokesh transplanted paddy seedlings on the road at Cheepurugudem in Gopalapuram Assembly segment during his pada yatra. Since bills worth Rs 1.3 lakh cr are pending the contractors are not coming forward to take up the works, Lokesh said and added that even the funds raised from global companies too have been diverted by Jagan.

The electrical workers, representatives of the Lorry Owners Association and others met Lokesh during his pada yatra and submitted memoranda mentioning their problems. Lokesh promised them that once the TDP forms the coming government all their problems will be addressed on a war-footing basis.