Pawan Kalyan and Surendar Reddy Film on Cards

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has a commitment for producer Ram Talluri from a long time but the project got delayed. The project is on cards now and Surendar Reddy will direct the film. The office Pooja formalities are held today and the film will be launched next year. Surendar Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi will work on the script.

More details are expected to be announced very soon. Pawan Kalyan is currently focused on politics and he has kept the shoots of all his films on hold. The actor will resume the shoots of OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh very soon. He also has to complete the pending portions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Surendar Reddy delivered a dud like Agent and he has to bounce back with Pawan Kalyan’s film. This would be a golden opportunity for Surendar Reddy.