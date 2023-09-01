Seeking the cooperation and active participation of three crore people of the State in the 45-day long ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku (for future) Guarantee’ campaign, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh, said that since beginning the party has taken the progress ahead on the strong foundation of welfare programmes.

Observing that of the two wheels of the cycle (the symbol of the TDP) stood as an example one for welfare and the other for development, Naidu felt that Andhra Pradesh, which stood on top in development in the country with double digit growth between 2019 and 2019, was totally demolished in the past four years. The State which has made fast headway in growth now has hit the rock-bottom and almost all sections are suffering, he regretted.

There is absolutely no empowerment and security for women while the farmers are not getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their products, Chandrababu said and expressed concern that there are no investments in the State now. Attacks on the downtrodden sections has become a common practice and unemployment is growing heavily, he felt.

The poor are turning the poorest due to the robbery of the State by none other than the ruling dispensation, Chandrababu said and stated that this psycho Government is pushing the future of the people into oblivion by ransacking the State of its natural resources, public and private properties. The TDP supremo said that in this mafia raj the future of the people and their children is in total dilemma.

“Against this backdrop, I am writing this open letter seeking your cooperation and active participation in the Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee campaign for the progress of the State by focusing on development,” Naidu said in the open letter to the public.

Mahila Sakthi, which consists of four schemes, will benefit all sections of women to stand alone and to design the future of their children, Chandarbabu explained. Free gas cylinder refills will be supplied to every household, while Annadata will help farmers to take farming much ahead.